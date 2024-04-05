Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release:

Michael Chiaverini Junior Voice Recital

Michael Chiaverini, baritone

Isabella Nowka, soprano

Emma Hatch, soprano

James Osorio, piano

Michael Chiaverini is a third-year student at UW–Madison, where he is pursuing a BM in Vocal Performance with Paul Rowe. Recently he has performed the roles of Giuseppe in The Light in the Piazza, Masetto in Don Giovanni, and the Judge in Scott Gendel’s new opera Everlasting Faint. He will be performing the role of Il Conte Robinsone in Tuscany this summer. Michael sincerely thanks his family, friends, and his teacher Paul Rowe for their support and encouragement.