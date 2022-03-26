× Expand Dustin Lenz Michael Darling

media release: Welcome back to Audio for the Arts live-streamed concert series, Acoustic Moose! Saturday, March 26, will feature the very talented Michael Darling and his band. As always, stream the show our Facebook page, or at https://audioforthearts.com/afa-live.html

Michael Darling is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Madison who conveys his personal experiences through a unique blend of folk-rock, pop, and jazz.

$15 Tickets for limited in-studio seating are also available for purchase online here: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5398814 (all proceeds go to the musicians)

Michael Darling

https://www.michaeldarlingmusic.com/

https://linktr.ee/MichaelDarling