press release: Historian Michael E. Stevens will discuss his book, The Making of Pioneer Wisconsin: Voices of Early Settlers. It provides a unique and intimate glimpse into the lives of the early settlers as they describe what it felt to be a teenager in a wagon heading west or an isolated young wife living far from her friends and family. Woven together with context provided by these first-person accounts, the book forms a fascinating narrative that deepens our ability to understand and empathize with Wisconsin's early pioneers.

Books will be available for sale and signing.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau.