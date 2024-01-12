Michael Grabner, Hoot & Hollers

× Expand courtesy Bob Hoot Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers. Bob Hoot of HOOT and Hollers.

All Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, 100% goes directly to the Artists.

media release: HOOT and Hollers will play at Cargo Coffee East on Friday, January 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bob Hoot will be joined by Geri Hamilton and John Hamilton at Cargo Coffee East.

A Farewell to Madison

Shows in January will be Bob Hoot's last performances in Madison for a while. (Switching to first person) — Marjorie and I are moving back to our home state of Michigan. Our offer was accepted on a brand spanking new house located 10 minutes north of Ann Arbor, MI. We have been talking about it for a while. We have relatives in Ann Arbor and Detroit. And, with our two sons living on opposite coasts, this is more convenient for them to visit since Detroit Metro Airport is a hub and they won’t need connecting flights. We will be about 35-40 minutes from the airport. We will move shortly after these last two performances.

I will be back in Madison in February to finish up recording a new album with bandmates past and present from The New Baldones, Tent Show Troubadours, and HOOT and Hollers, as well as talented musician friends in the Madison area. The album has eight (8) new songs and two (2) songs from early Baldones albums that are rearranged and recorded anew.