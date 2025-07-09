media release: Rain Garden Sessions: Every Wednesday, 5pm-7pm, from May 29 through Labor Day, you can listen to some free music behind Willy East. Bring a chair or just stop by for a tune or three!

Michael Gruber is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter based in the Midwest with over three decades of professional performance experience. He holds a degree in guitar performance from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music.

Though he did not initially admire guitarists specifically, he was drawn to music as a whole while in elementary school. His father handed him his guitar with an unexpected declaration. “I distinctly recall the day he brought his guitar to me and told me he wasn’t going to learn how to play it BUT that I should. I took it to heart. I had a calling.”