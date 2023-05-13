media release: Saturday May 13 6:00- 7:00 pm POETRY OPEN MIC: This is held in conjunction with the Fort Chamber's WRITE ON THE RIVER event May 11-13 to celebrate poet Lorine Niedecker‘s 120th birthday.

Write your poem(s) and attend events throughout the day, and come to this reading to share them with others. There will be a sign-up sheet at the Carpe at 5:00 before the open mic. Please call 920-563-9391 to give us the heads up if you will be eating here.

also Saturday May 13 8 pm MICHAEL HECHT and BILL CAMPLIN

MICHAEL HECHT will read excerpts from literature, and BILL CAMPLIN will sing a song between each excerpt.

They have done this collaboration many times with different readings, and really enjoy the concept.

Readings will be from Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee, as well as The Great Gatsby, Winnie the Pooh, and poetry by Whitman and 2-3 other poets.

Michael says “The readings at times might seem longer but hopefully every one will appreciate the great prose with an intersperse of poetry.”