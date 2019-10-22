Michael Hey & Christiana Liberis

press release: “Organist at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC and Wisconsin native Michael Hey and Violinist Christiana Liberis (who most recently performed on tour with the Eagles) will demonstrate the tremendous versatility of our great instrument with this diverse program of music for both instruments as well as solo organ. With a program that includes Bach’s famous Violin Concerto in E Major and Kreisler’s Praeludium and Allegro, these two artists will have the opportunity to show off their individual skills while blending our Klais with the beautiful tones of the violin. Having known Mr. Hey since our days at Juilliard together, it gives me great joy to introduce this dynamic duo to our audience for the first time.” — Greg Zelek

Michael Hey, Organ

Christiana Liberis, Violin

PROGRAM

Widor | Vitali | Bach | Elgar | Ravel | Kreisler