media release: Michael Johnson, MBA, announces the launch of his new book, The Audacity to Lead: From the Projects to the C-Suite: 7 Mindset Lessons on Love, Family, and Turning Adversity into Impact. The celebration will also honor Michael’s 50th birthday. He will host a book launch party on Thursday, October 16, at Spare Time, 7415 Mineral Point Road, to mark the occasion. Readers, community members, and media are invited to join for a fireside-style Q&A, social mixer, and book signing.

The Audacity to Lead offers a practical and inspiring roadmap for leaders, distilling seven lessons from Johnson’s journey that span purpose, resilience, coalition building, and legacy. Key publication details include: First Edition (2025), published by Michael Johnson in Madison, Wisconsin; ISBNs 979-8-9934062-0-6 (paperback) and 979-8-9934062-1-3 (hardcover). T

Guests will meet Michael Johnson, hear an exclusive excerpt from The Audacity to Lead, and participate in a Q&A. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP as space is limited. The evening will also celebrate Michael’s milestone 50th birthday. More than 150 people are expected, including elected officials, community partners, business leaders, philanthropists, and families that have benefited from his leadership in the community.

About the Author

Michael Johnson, MBA, is an executive nonprofit leader with senior roles across private, government, and nonprofit sectors for over two decades. He has led strategic initiatives that engaged thousands of donors and secured over $250 million in funding across states, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Missouri, Florida, Indiana, and Pennsylvania. His leadership in Madison helped direct $21.6 million to local high schools, contributing to 4,900 plus graduates at a nearly 97 percent rate. He also spearheaded the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, the largest workforce center in the history of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He led the successful effort to commission and unveil the first singular statue of a Black woman on state capitol grounds in the United States (Vel Phillips) in July 2024. Recent honors include the 2025 InBusiness Power 100 and 2024 “Man of the Year” from Madison365.

“Writing The Audacity to Lead has been my blueprint for leading with purpose; no perfect conditions are required, only courage, service, and bold action. This launch is more than a personal milestone; it’s my invitation to others to transform life’s toughest seasons into lasting impact. I hope to inspire readers to make a difference in their families, organizations, and communities by turning challenges into meaningful action.”