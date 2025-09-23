media release: Michael Knapstein is pleased to share his latest work, Midwest Memoir, with Holy Wisdom Monastery. His goal is to document and immortalize the people and places that define the American Midwest before they vanish. Michael said, "I hope the images in this series which embrace themes of memory, loss, history, heritage, rural identity and sense of place, will resonate with the viewers.”

Schedule for the opening reception on Oct. 3:

6:00 pm – Reception begins. Light refreshments will be served by the artist

6:30 pm – Michael will share his thoughts about his latest work and answer questions

8:00 pm – Reception ends

Photographer Michael Knapstein is counted among ‘14 Inspiring American Artists’ by Skillshare and Feature Shoot. His photographs have been featured in more than 325 exhibits in a variety of museums, galleries and festivals in 23 countries on five continents. He has received numerous awards, and his work is included in many public, private and corporate collections.

The exhibit will be on display from September 23 to November 5.