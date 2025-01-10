Michael Kosta

Comedy on State 202 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

7:30 & 10 pm, 1/10-11. $35-$25.

media release: Michael is a senior correspondent on The Daily Show and has been among the correspondent hosts on the show since returning from the writer’s strike. Previously, he hosted and was the co-executive producer of The Comment Section for the E! Network.  He is well known from his numerous late night appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, and @midnight.  Michael co-hosted Fox Sports 1’s Crowd Goes Wild opposite Regis Philbin and was a regular Correspondent for The Soup Investigates with Joel McHale.  His one hour Comedy Central stand up special: Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA.  is now streaming on Paramount + & YouTube.  Michael is a former pro tennis player and now a frequent contributor on The Tennis Channel and hosts a weekly podcast called Tennis Anyone with Michael Kosta.  Watch his videos online at @MichaelKosta.

Info

Comedy
608-256-0099
