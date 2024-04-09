Mead Witter School of Music Guest Artist Series. $15.

media release: Michael Lowenstern is widely recognized as one of the most innovative bass clarinetists in the world, and has performed, recorded, and toured as a soloist and with ensembles of every variety. Career highlights include long tenures with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and John Zorn, touring with ensembles as diverse as the Steve Reich Ensemble, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and the Klezmatics, and a stint with the New Jersey Symphony as its bass clarinetist. To date, he can be heard on over sixty recordings, two of which have won Grammy awards. Michael has also released eight solo albums…none of which won Grammy awards.

Michael launched earspasm.com in 1997, initially as a website to sell his first CD, “Spasm.” Over the past 25 years, Earspasm has expanded into the most comprehensive clarinet and bass clarinet online shop in the world, serving single-reed players across the globe. Michael is currently in his 14th year creating content for his YouTube channel, to the delight (and consternation) of millions of viewers across the globe.