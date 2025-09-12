× Expand Will Byington Michael McDermott sitting on some stairs. Michael McDermott

from the KHoRM newsletter: September 12, 8 pm (doors at 7) Michael McDermott, suggested donation $20

I've seen Michael McDermott several times over the years, and always enjoyed his shows, but I'm not going to lie, it was this Stephen King quote on Michael's website that convinced me to book him, "Michael McDermott is one of the best songwriters in the world and possibly the greatest undiscovered rock n roll talent of the last 20 years." His most recent release is actually two albums. On 2024's Lighthouse on the Shore/East Jesus the former leans acoustic, while its partner is more electric.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.