media release: Bringing a mix of high-energy country twang and sing-along rock classics on Friday, January 13, 2022, The Michael Mikrut Band will perform at the Mineral Point Opera House. The show begins at 8:00 PM with doors opening at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance at mpoh.org/events and $20 on the day of the show.

The musicians in The Michael Mikrut Band grew up in southwest Wisconsin and bonded over their shared passion for music. Each member brings a unique musical aesthetic to the band and over the years they have grown comfortable playing different genres. They play in all areas of Wisconsin and love to hit the road. Over the next five years, their goal is to log thousands of gigs — with occasional festival appearances — in cities across the country. Their set list will prominently feature country but will also dive into favorites from classic rock to their very own originals.