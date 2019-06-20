Michael Mills
Holy Name Heights Chapel 702 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: 2019 Summer Organ Recital Series at Holy Name Chapel, 702 South High Point Road. Join us in the beautiful air-conditioned chapel on Thursdays in June, July & August for organ recitals offered on the Schmelzer Memorial Organ by some of the Midwest’s finest organists. All programs begin at 7 p.m. Free admission (freewill offering).
Michael Mills, Saint Lawrence Catholic Campus Center at the University of Kansas
Holy Name Heights Chapel 702 S. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
