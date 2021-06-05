Michael Minkrut Band, John Gay, Pete Henry, Travis Agnew, Marshall & Mood
to
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: This is a “not to miss” event. Our summer launch party features a variety of food and live music all day along with some special bottle releases.
9am-11am-Brunch, Bloodies and Bindley aka Marshall Mood! Marshall and Mood will be playing live while we release our Aquavit (awesome in a bloody) and the Ugly Apple Food Cart serving up some delicious breakfast.
Noon-2pm-Travis Agnew LIVE
Jolly Frog Mexican Food Cart serving from 4pm to 9pm!
3pm-4:30-Pete Henry LIVE
5pm-6:30-John Gay LIVE
HEADLINER-7pm-10pm- Michael Minkrut Band- LIVE