press release: Concert: May 13, 2023, 7:30 PM

Masterclass: Saturday, May 13, 2023, time TBD (Free to the public)

Praised as "intrepid" (Philadelphia Inquirer), "engaging" (Houston Chronicle), and "endlessly fascinating" (WQXR New York), pianist Michael Mizrahi has won acclaim for his compelling performances of a wide-ranging repertoire and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Concert Program:

The program will include the Liszt Piano Sonata in B Minor, a set of short works by Beethoven, and recently commissioned works.

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.