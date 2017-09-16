press release: On Saturday, September 16, Canadian organist Michael Molloy returns to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie. His recital on the 24 stop, 36 rank Letourneau mechanical action organ will be at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Molloy is a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and holds a Master of Music degree in organ performance, with distinction, from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. He has given recitals across Canada and the United States and in Germany. Michael has also received awards for his contributions to education and most recently was one of 30 teachers from across Canada nominated by the Canadian Teachers Federation to receive the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal. He has also served as director of choirs and a military band. In “retirement” he has again become active as an organ recitalist. His program will include music by Pachelbel, Luebeck, Bach, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, and Sattler. No tickets are needed for this outstanding event, but a free will offering will be taken.