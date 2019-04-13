Michael Perry
702WI 702 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Michael Perry returns to 702WI for this special talk and performance, a behind-the-scenes look into his written and musical work. Learn how a song gets created as Michael Perry walks through his musical process (and plays the results), and as he talks about the difference between songwriting and his prose, including his bestselling books and columns for the Wisconsin State Journal. The event is ticketed and space is limited.
$25
