Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release:  In "Half A Star," Michael Perry draws on the worst reviews of his career to take the audience on a hilarious, heartfelt, and unvarnished journey through a life in the arts as seen mostly from behind the windshield of a used van. Perry is a New York Times bestselling (#21 for ONE WEEK) author, humorist, playwright, singer/songwriter, and radio host from New Auburn, Wisconsin. $20.

Books, Comedy, Spoken Word
608-877-4400
