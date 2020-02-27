Michael Perry
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
press release: In "Half A Star," Michael Perry draws on the worst reviews of his career to take the audience on a hilarious, heartfelt, and unvarnished journey through a life in the arts as seen mostly from behind the windshield of a used van. Perry is a New York Times bestselling (#21 for ONE WEEK) author, humorist, playwright, singer/songwriter, and radio host from New Auburn, Wisconsin. $20.
