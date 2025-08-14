Michael Perry & the Long Beds

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Michael Perry and the Long Beds feature all-original songs written and sung by Michael Perry (New York Times bestselling author of numerous books, including Population 485, Truck, The Scavengers, and Visiting Tom). Perry began writing music in the early 1990s as a way to break up all-night typing sessions when he was struggling to survive on prose. Every Long Beds show is built on roughneck ballads and freight train rockers, interspersed with hilarious off-the-cuff tales from Mike’s diverse experience as a Wisconsin farm kid turned cowboy turned nurse turned best-selling author and humorist.

