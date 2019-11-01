press release: Michael Perry's presentations are a mix of comedy and heart. Drawing on his experiences as a Wisconsin farm boy, Wyoming cowboy, volunteer firefighter and EMT, well-traveled writer, musician, performer and New York Times bestselling author, he appeals to audiences across all ages and interests. From stock cars to Shakespeare, he's got it covered. This is not your standard "author talk." This is an evening of heartwarming humor and side-splitting stories.

The evening’s program will be preceded by a VIP reception with Mr. Perry. Tickets for the reception are $25 per person and include priority seating at the Humorous Talk and Book Reading. Tickets are available for purchase through the DeForest Area Public Library, and proceeds will benefit The Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library.

A limited number of free tickets (two per person) for the Humorous Talk and Book Reading will be available through the library beginning October 1. Mr. Perry’s books will be available for purchase and signing following the event.