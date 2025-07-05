media release: July - August Featured Photographer: Michael R. Anderson

Black and White : Then and Now

Save the Date: Reception Thursday, August 7, 7-9 PM

PhotoMidwest Gallery, 700 Rayovac Dr. Suite 212

Although Mike’s early work in photography involved shooting, developing and printing in black-and-white, most of his later work has been in color. Because he always thought some of his color images would look better in black and white, however, he would occasionally use them to make black-and-white prints. For this exhibit he looked back over 50+ years of his photographs and selected some black-and-white images to show.

The exhibit will be on display in the PhotoMidwest Gallery starting Saturday, June 28, and run until August 23. The gallery is open on Saturdays from noon-4pm.