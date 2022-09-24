Michael Shynes, Shannel and Lacouir Yancey

media release: You won't want to miss this exciting Trudeau Sessions musical event to celebrate the turn of the season! While staying true to the intimate musical experience that Trudeau Sessions offer, this event will be in collaboration with extraordinary artist, Michael Shynes of Minnesota, award winning chef Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern, and the fabulous (n+1) coffee+ lounge. This is a ticketed event and limited seats are available. To purchase your ticket to assure attendance, go ahead and visit here:

https://trudeausessions.square.site

The event will be held in the beautiful (n+1) coffee +lounge with 15 foot ceilings, cozy ambiance, and indoor/outdoor seating. Feel free to bring an outdoor chair, cushion or blanket that helps you feel cozy. Since this is a listening room vibe, it is more of an adult friendly experience.

Sweet and savory bites will be prepared exquisitely for you to taste by Chef Dan using ingredients from our local farms and the artistic presentation will no doubt match the flavor! Food is included in your ticket price. So come enjoy amazing food while listening to Michael perform songs that will win your heart!

About Michael: One of my all time favorites, this humble, authentic, and heart warming songwriter and performer continues to deeply impress and as his bio so genuinely shares, "Blending shades of multiple genres over an acoustic and full band landscape, his songs are ripe with lyrical depth rarely paired with such mainstream appeal. The thing that seems to separate Shynes is unquestionably his vocal stylings. With a range and falsetto that is nothing short of captivating, his acoustic finger picking style acts as the perfect bed of warmth on which his soulful lyrics can rest." Couldn't have said it better myself! This Platinum award winning artist has moved quickly through the music scene of local venues to playing internationally in front of 70,000+people and selling out regional venues! Performing throughout the U.S. and internationally and with full length albums under his belt, he’s not one to miss!

http://michaelshynes.com/

Musical guest appearances by Shannel and Lacouir Yancey.

Chef Dan Fox is a three-time James Beard Award regional semifinalist whose lengthy resume includes cooking at some of Chicago’s most beloved restaurants (Everest, Spring Restaurant) as well as abroad at restaurants in Austria and France. The Kendall College grad is owner and executive chef of Heritage Tavern, near Madison's Capitol Square, where he's known for dishes using heritage pork — a product of his other businesses, Fox Heritage Farms and Willow Creek Farms