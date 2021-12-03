Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Jazz. Free.

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-03 12:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-10 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-10 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-10 12:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Michael Wolfe & Ari Smith - 2021-12-17 12:00:00 ical