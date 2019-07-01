Michele Gast & Byron Glick

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Photographs, 7/1-8/31.

press release: "In the course of our travels we have repeatedly found ourselves drawn to trees, both individual specimens and their grand gatherings into woods and forest.  In this exhibit we've brought together some of the images when these quite giants have drawn us in, revealing both detail and grandeur."

If you would like to exhibit at PhotoMidwest's gallery space at the Lowell Center, here is the current schedule. Contact Wayne Brabender (wayne.brabender @ gmail.com) or call 608-577-3300.

UW Extension Lowell Center 610 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-577-3300
