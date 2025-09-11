media release: Michelle Buteau, the award-winning comedian, actress, and bestselling author, is hitting the road in 2025 with her highly anticipated new stand-up tour, Michelle Buteau: The Surviving and Thriving Tour. Known for her razor-sharp wit, and unfiltered honesty, Buteau is bringing her signature comedic storytelling to audiences across North America, including a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison on September 11, 2025.

Fresh off her critically acclaimed Netflix series “Survival of the Thickest” and her best-selling memoir of the same name, Buteau is ready to take the stage with a brand-new set that delves into life’s unpredictable twists and turns—parenting, relationships, body positivity, and navigating the chaos of modern life—all with her signature warmth and humor. The 24-city tour kicks off in September visiting major cities including Chicago, Austin, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in New York City in December.

Earlier this year Buteau released her second Netflix comedy special, A BUTEAU-FUL MIND live at Radio City Music Hall, becoming the first woman to tape a special at the iconic venue. Her first Netflix special, WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA won the Critics Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Special.