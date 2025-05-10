Michelle DuVall & Doug Brown, Holler Home, DJ Brian Hirsh

× Expand courtesy Doug Brown A singer is finger-snapping while the guitarist plays. Michelle DuVall (left) and Doug Brown.

media release: On SATURDAY, MAY 10, 2:30 to 6pm, The Malt House graciously hosts a SPRING SHINDIG for the 3rd year of our WORTstock warm-up events, with an afternoon of music & merriment on their lovely patio. WORT is again blessed to have acclaimed performers for the party!

MICHELLE DUVALL & DOUG BROWN - Doug and Michelle have delighted audiences with their sweet and upbeat renditions of classic jazz and pop-R&B standards since 2000. With Brown on guitar and DuVall on vocals, they have performed as a playful duo (and sometimes trio) at a number of jazz fests, concerts, and outdoor venues - includung Jazz at Five and Isthmus Jazz Fest. We're honored to have them start off the show around 3pm.

HOLLER HOME - Holler Home mixes classic bluegrass with popular country and rock covers so here's something for everyone. Comprised of a 4-piece collection of Madison locals who've been playing together in various groups and jams for years, Holler Home features bluegrass with a "country lean," and 3 - 4 part harmonies. They've performed at Wild Hog in the Woods and Harmony Bar, among the many venues they've played. 5pm

WORT DJ Brian Hirsh, host of the radio shows Green Morning Radio and 12 inches to 12, brings his awesome musical knowledge, spinning before & between the bands.

All ages. Family friendly. Soft drinks and NA beverages available.

﻿No cover, but donations for WORT encouraged.

WORTstock Raffle tickets will also be available at the event.

Sponsored by Mad Folk Music Society.