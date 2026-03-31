media release: Welcome Home: The Legacy of Carole King is the hit concert returning audiences nationwide to the generation shaped by the songs of the legendary, two-time Hall of Fame inductee, Carole King. Lead singer and pianist Michelle Foster brings a vibrant and nuanced sound to the material you know and love. Foster is known for her bubbliness and ability to make audiences fall in love with her through both the music and anecdotes she shares between songs. You'll hear King's #1 hits, including It's Too Late, songs King wrote for other famous artists, like (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and some of King's hidden gems you may not know exist.Tickets can be purchased online at pasdwi.org/community/events.cfm, via phone (608)285-2717 (M-F 9am-4:30pm), or at the door, subject to availability.

Adults - $25; Students/Seniors (65+) - $20; Children under 4 free with parent/guardian (lap seat).

Ticket Sale Policy

1. Online Ticket sales end 24 hours prior to the performance. If the show is sold out, it will be posted on our website, Instagram, and Facebook page.

2. Ticket sales are non-refundable except in the case of a canceled performance. Refunds can take the form of a gift certificate, which can go towards a future ticket purchase, or, a donation to our general operating fund.

3. Any questions about tickets or experiencing troubles in ordering? Contact Adam at 608-285-2717 (M-F 9am-4:30pm).