Michelle Handelman & Anna Campbell

Still image from "Irma Vep," a moving image installation.

press release: In an event capping Pride Month, please join New York-based artist Michelle Handelman and UW-Madison associate professor Anna Campbell for a special lunchtime conversation next Tuesday on Instagram Live @mmocamadison.

Handelman's exhibition, These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves, featuring a new video trilogy, The Pandemic Series, is on view on mmoca.org and inside the Museum through August 15.

Handelman and Campbell will discuss the history of LGBTQ+ and its activist roots dating to the 1960s; how the language around personal and sexual identity has changed; current issues in and around the movement; and looking at gender identity through a multi-generational lens.

A multimedia artist and writer, Michelle Handelman confronts existential questions of life and death, pain and pleasure. Anna Campbell is an artist and Associate Professor in Gender and Women's Studies at UW-Madison. Students in her UW course, Design Thinking for Exhibits, organized Handelman's MMoCA exhibition in coordination with MMoCA's curatorial staff.

April 24, 2021 - August 15, 2021, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Michelle Handelman: These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves traces multimedia artist Michelle Handelman’s moving image installations from raw performances for the camera at the close of the 1990s, through her sleekly produced films that queerly reinterpret historic texts, to recent works in conversation with her own archival footage. In the exhibition, Handelman’s Irma Vep, The Last Breath (2013) and Candyland (1999) are installed together on MMoCA’s second floor. The physical installation is supported by additional virtual content, Handelman’s pandemic series, which she created in reaction to the lockdown, uprising, and aftermath of the COVID-19 era. This career-spanning exhibit explores the artist’s approach to the body and its relationship to gender, sexuality, consumption, and life itself. A digital catalogue including several short essays accompanies the show.

Michelle Handelman: These Unruly and Ungovernable Selves was curated by students in Design Thinking for Exhibits, a UW-Madison Art History Department seminar led by Professor Anna Campbell.