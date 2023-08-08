media release: Renowned food and wine writer, editor, writing teacher, and local Madisonian Michelle Wildgen will be at Table Wine talking about her new novel, Wine People. It’s a rich, intoxicating escape into the hedonistic and cutthroat world of wine and what happens when two ambitious women, opposites in every way, join forces to succeed in a competitive male-dominated industry. It’s an entertaining page-turner that explores all the ways the closest of friends can both misjudge and uplift the ones they love. Most of all, it is about the joy of the work that goes into making beautiful, delicious things and the difficult job of making yourself into the person you want to be.

Join us for a lovely conversation with Michelle Wildgen in the wine garden. Books will be available for purchase from our awesome neighbors, A Room of One’s Own.