7:30 pm on 6/17 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/18-19, Comedy on State. $40.

media release: On the heels of her most recent Netflix special, MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW, Wolf is hitting the road with all new material. Watch her work it out in intimate venues while you still can. Come laugh, be offended, be part of the process, be whatever you want to be… It will be fun!

Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape with the Village Voice calling her “the voice comedy needs right now” and The Daily Beast declaring, “Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy.” In 2017 Wolf debuted her first hour-long stand- up special, “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady”, on HBO for which she received rave reviews and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

In 2018, she made international headlines as the much buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf’s other television credits include being an on-air contributor and writer for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and a writing supervisor and performer on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)

Capacity: 100

For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:

Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Have traveled in the past 48 hours

For Guests:

Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.

Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.

Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.

Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.

Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.

For Staff: