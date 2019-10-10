× Expand Kris Herrmann Michigander: Jason Singer.

$10 ($8 adv.).

press release: Michigander, the solo project formed by frontman and Michigan native Jason Singer, is excited to announce the release of his Where Do We Go From Here EP, out this September 13th on C3 Records. He's sharing the first single off the EP, the shimmering opener titled "Poplar."

× Expand "Poplar" by Michigander

On the EP, Singer says, "This new collection of songs is about uncertainty, loneliness, friendships, mental health, confusion, patience, faith, and family. It's my narrative to "figuring it out". Writing these songs has helped me navigate my mid-twenties, which has been a very weird and confusing time for me as I watch the things and people around me change. I've felt some of my lowest lows this past year, but now I've never felt more confident in who I am, what I believe, and what I want from this life. I hope these songs give you a shimmer of hope and help you navigate whatever situation you find yourself in. You are important."

Michigander was born out of restless feet and the need to say something. After releasing his debut single, "Nineties," in 2016, and followed by 2018's debut EP, Midland, Michigander solidified its place as an exciting new artist and gained critical attention. NPR remarked that "Singer has the most astounding knack for writing anthemic pop songs. Wise beyond his years with an angelic confidence in his voice, he's adept at crafting those musical moments that ring with high emotional impact."