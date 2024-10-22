media release: Four-time Grammy®-nominated country performer Mickey Guyton will headline the latest installment of “CMT On Tour,” produced by Live Nation. “CMT On Tour Presents Mickey Guyton” will make a stop at Majestic Theatre in Madison on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The tour announcement also coincides with the release of Mickey’s new single “Scary Love,” which she released April 26. “Scary Love” showcases Guyton’s undying appreciation for motherhood and serves as a ballad dedicated to her three-year-old son.

Earlier this month, Mickey also shined at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on CBS, where she earned nominations for “Collaborative Video Of The Year” and “Video Of The Year” for her collaboration with Kane Brown on “Nothing Compares To You.”

Capitol Nashville’s Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin’ Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name. Most recently, she unveiled her latest singles “Scary Love” and “Woman” to maintain her momentum in 2024.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance. This follows Mickey’s groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony. “Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard, and Associa ted Press. She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS Mornings, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine’s Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Sesame Street, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more.