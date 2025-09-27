Mickey Morello, Carly Malison, Lisa Quam, Darrell Cochran, Aristotle Awes

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Darrell Cochran. Darrell Cochran

media release: Madison native Aristotle Awes partners with Hidden Cave Cidery owner Walker Fanning to bring you HIDDEN CAVE COMEDY on Saturday, September 27th.

Hosted by the hilarious Aristotle Awes and featuring stand-up comedy by: Mickey Morello, Carly Malison, Lisa Quam, and Darrell Cochran.

Doors open at 7:30PM show starts at 8PM

Tickets are $10. Facebook Link: https://www.facebook. com/share/169Wdx8fbf/