Mickey Sunshine, Bent Antenna, tollbooth

media release: The first of three singles supporting Mickey Sellout Pt. 1, the debut EP by Mickey Sunshine, is entitled “Rock God,” released on streaming services February 13, 2023 with an accompanying video.

Mickey Sunshine kicks off Mickey Sellout Pt. 1 with a tongue-in-cheek commentary about the sexism that is rampant in the music industry.

In this song, an intentionally abrasive and vulgar vocalist Andrea Gonzales-Paul assumes the character of The Bad Man, Rock God.

Male Rock God behavior, as depicted in the lyrics of the song, has been encouraged, promoted, justified, and modeled in the music industry at every turn. We love when our male Rock Gods act bad and fulfill the stereotype of sex, drugs, and rock & roll — normalizing such behavior in everyday society.

When women in the music industry demonstrate Rock God actions, they are vilified, labeled sluts and whores, their behavior problematic and something that’s not to be modeled; dismissed at every turn. With Gonzales-Paul’s mocking and convincing performance, you’re either in on the joke, or helping prove her point.

Formed by Gonzales-Paul in the Summer of 2021, Mickey Sunshine is a project that explores the inequality that women face, not just in the music industry, but all aspects of American society.

Gonzales-Paul tackles these issues of inequality head on, backed by the powerful drumming of regional stalwart Chris Di Bernardo and their band of loud misfits. They’ve been hitting the road hard, bringing their message throughout the Midwest from Madison to Chicago to Ohio to Detroit, where Gonzales-Paul is originally from.

Mickey Sellout Pt. 1, recorded and produced by Logan Severson (guitarist of Saddle Creek’s DISQ), will be followed by another three-song EP, Mickey Sellout Pt. 2, recorded by Cam Frank of Third Man Records. Mickey Sunshine will be releasing a new single in support of the Mickey Sellout project every four weeks.