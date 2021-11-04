Mickey Sunshine, Lokye, The Blighted Ones, DJ Tone Capone
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Crucible welcomes the Underground Gala, an in-person dance party, featuring live music and experimental art that will make you feel alive. Killer club attire encouraged!
Featuring:
The queen of cock rock, Mickey Sunshine
Raps that slap by Detroit's one and only Lokye
Core moving rock by The Blighted Ones
Hardcore beats by DJ Tone Capone
Art installation by Princess Talia
Proof of vaccination required
