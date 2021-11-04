Mickey Sunshine, Lokye, The Blighted Ones, DJ Tone Capone

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Crucible welcomes the Underground Gala, an in-person dance party, featuring live music and experimental art that will make you feel alive. Killer club attire encouraged!

Featuring:

The queen of cock rock, Mickey Sunshine

Raps that slap by Detroit's one and only Lokye

Core moving rock by The Blighted Ones

Hardcore beats by DJ Tone Capone

Art installation by Princess Talia

Proof of vaccination required

Info

Music
608-640-4441
