Mickey Sunshine, The Present Age

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release:

Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

$5 / 21+. Per current Dane County emergency order, masks are required indoors.

Detroit native Andrea Gonzales-Paul became Mickey Sunshine after fleeing to Madison during the pandemic. She has been provoking audiences with narrative storytelling through post-punk, new wave music ever since.

Aug 19 update: Masks: Madison / Dane County public health currently requires face coverings at all times indoors.

Vaccination: Crucible is currently requiring proof of vaccination for certain events, at the request of performers / promoters or at our discretion.  A good number of events are choosing to do this.

Check our calendar or our Facebook events page for event descriptions to see if proof of vaccination is required for a given event.

Acceptable proofs:

  • A CDC vaccine card; the name on your card must match your ID.
  • A photo of the card on your phone
  • Pull up your MyChart or other online medical record system that shows your shot(s).
  • Pull up your record in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry

Info

Music
608-640-4441
