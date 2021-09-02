Mickey Sunshine, The Present Age
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release:
Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
$5 / 21+. Per current Dane County emergency order, masks are required indoors.
Detroit native Andrea Gonzales-Paul became Mickey Sunshine after fleeing to Madison during the pandemic. She has been provoking audiences with narrative storytelling through post-punk, new wave music ever since.
Aug 19 update: Masks: Madison / Dane County public health currently requires face coverings at all times indoors.
Vaccination: Crucible is currently requiring proof of vaccination for certain events, at the request of performers / promoters or at our discretion. A good number of events are choosing to do this.
Check our calendar or our Facebook events page for event descriptions to see if proof of vaccination is required for a given event.
Acceptable proofs:
- A CDC vaccine card; the name on your card must match your ID.
- A photo of the card on your phone
- Pull up your MyChart or other online medical record system that shows your shot(s).
- Pull up your record in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry