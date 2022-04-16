media release: Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will embark on a special series of concert dates in April 2022. Honoring the contributions of his bandmates – the late Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith & Peter Tork – in song and with personal multimedia footage of the legendary performers, Dolenz will celebrate their lasting legacy on record and film.

Following the passing of his three bandmates and brothers, Dolenz will bring together fans of the group to commemorate their collective contributions in song. “I felt it was important to gather the fans and properly celebrate the lives of Davy, Mike and Peter,” says Dolenz. “People have been contacting me, requesting that I honor them in a way where the extraordinary impact of The Monkees can be properly acknowledged. We spent such a great deal of time together; they were like my brothers, and I want to share some of the great joy we had together.”

Commemorating more than 50 years of music, Dolenz will be backed by a seven-piece band, performing all of The Monkees’ worldwide hits (“I’m A Believer,” “Daydream Believer,” “Last Train To Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday,” “(I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone” and “That Was Then, This Is Now”) as well as paying tribute to the songs of Mike Nesmith (“Different Drum,” “Mary, Mary,” “Papa Gene’s Blues” and “Listen To The Band”) and Peter Tork (“For Pete’s Sake” and “Can You Dig It”). Davy Jones will be honored with a spotlight on several songs that he made famous (“Look Out (Here Comes Tomorrow)” and “Valleri”). Along with their songs, Dolenz will share stories and unseen images of The Monkees from his personal archive.