Join us at the Oregon Public Library on Saturday, May 3 at 10:30AM for a free screening of the film "Microplastic Madness". This documentary narrates the journey of fifth grade students at public school in Brooklyn, NY, as they addressed single-use plastics in the school cafeteria. Movie run time: 76 minutes. Q and A to follow film.

https://www.facebook.com/people/Beyond-Plastics-MO-WI/100091270774202/