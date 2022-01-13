ONLINE: Microtriggers

press release: Madison College continues to be committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as enablers of our mission. Join us for the Microtriggers experiences Januray 13, 2022, 9:00a - 11:30 am (CST).

You are invited to participate, with your colleagues and classmates, in a discussion that discusses the small, subtle, sometimes seemingly unimportant communications that have a big impact on individuals and the college campus.

In this workshop, you will learn how subtle and sometimes unconscious behaviors can lead to misunderstandings and assumptions in the both the workplace and classroom interactions and how small changes can positively improve teamwork, efficiency, and the ability to solve problems. You will identify issues that may be affecting your ability to work with others and may impact your own career and educational success. You will also develop strategies that may be used at both the organizational and personal level, for beginning to replace subtle and perhaps unconscious behaviors that hold you back with new behaviors that create a more flexible, inclusive, and productive workplace and campus for all.

Next Steps: Prior to the session, participants will vote their top MicroTriggers using an online App. The combined results will be discussed during the virtual workshop. The workshop is interactive and will include anonymous polling, breakout rooms, and utilization of the chat room.

Presenters: The session will be led by Bradley Smith and Leslie Hines of Ivy Planning Group, a globally renowned diversity, equity and inclusion consulting and training firm. www.ivyplanninggroup.com and www.MicroTriggers.com