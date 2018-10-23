press release: USA | 84 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Jonah Hill

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, Mid 90s follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

"The first feature from writer-director Jonah Hill shows some of the best qualities of veteran actors who step behind the camera, with nuanced performances so real the characters practically fall off the screen." - Eric Kohn (IndieWire)