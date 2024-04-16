The Middle East Crane Conservation Group

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Shooting of cranes in the Middle East has resulted in the extirpation or disappearance of Critically Endangered Siberian Cranes that recently wintered in Iran and India. Now, there is growing evidence that uncontrolled shooting in several nations in this region is resulting in the decline of migratory populations of Demoiselle and Eurasian Cranes. Consequently, the International Crane Foundation has recently established a Middle East Crane Conservation Group (MECCG), which includes kindred spirits in many Middle East nations.

Wali Modaqiq, an Afghan colleague of the International Crane Foundation since 2002, has immigrated with his family to live near our headquarters in Baraboo, Wisconsin. With assistance from our Co-Founder Dr. George Archibald and Russian colleague Dr. Elena Ilyashenko, Wali hopes to lead MECCG. Currently, we are supporting colleagues in Pakistan and Turkey in their efforts to help the cranes.

﻿Our presentation will describe the International Crane Foundation’s history in the Middle East, current activities and future aspirations for the welfare of cranes in the region.

Sponsored by the Chauncey and Marion D. McCormick Family Foundation.