Middleton Absentee Ballot Collection Day

media release: City of Middleton poll workers will be at City Hall Commons Park located at 7430 Hubbard Avenue (west of city hall), on October 24, 2020, from 10:00 am –2:00 pm to accept the delivery of absentee ballots and to serve as a voting witness, if needed. Poll workers will be wearing bright yellow vests and can be found under the tent or at one of the picnic tables in the park. The poll workers will be wearing masks, disinfecting pens and tables after each use, and frequently sanitizing their hands. Absentee envelopes will be secured in a bin with a tamper-evident seal. Poll workers will document the seal number and the number of absentee ballots collected.They will immediately take the ballots to the City Clerk's Office, where both the seal number and the number of absentee ballots will be verified. The Clerk's Office will scan the barcode on each returned absentee envelope by the following Monday, so voters will be able to check https://MyVote.wi.gov to verify that their ballot is ready to be counted at the polls. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Other ways to return your ballot: 1.US Mail 2.Hand Deliver to your polling location by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day 3.City Drop Box in the Library Parking lot, 7425 Hubbard Avenue by 4:30 p.m. on Election Day