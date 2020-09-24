ONLINE: Middleton Airport Master Plan Advisory Committee

press release: The FAA has approved the revisions made to the Aviation Demand Forecast (PDF) and Mead & Hunt staff are preparing a memo summarizing the changes they made to the chapter.

The next Airport Master Plan Advisory Committee meeting will be held via Zoom on Thursday, September 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will focus on a presentation and discussion of the revised chapter. Meeting details and the Mead & Hunt summary of changes will be distributed the week of Sept. 14.

