Middleton Chief of Police Candidates Town Hall

media release: The city of Middleton Police Commission is pleased to announce the finalists for the position of chief of police. After an extensive search and careful review of numerous qualified applicants, the Commission has selected three finalists to advance in the hiring process. These individuals exemplify leadership, experience, and a commitment to community-oriented policing.

The finalists are:

Warren Allen, captain, city of Milwaukee Police Department Jeremy Geiszler, operations captain, city of Middleton Police Department Steven Thompson, captain, patrol & special services, New Berlin Police Department

The Police Commission will host a community town hall to ensure transparency and allow community members to engage in this critical decision. Residents can meet the finalists and hear their perspectives on vital issues.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Location: City Hall Council Chambers, 7426 Hubbard Ave, Middleton, WI

The Town Hall will feature a moderated Q&A session, with questions submitted by community members in advance. This is a unique chance for Middleton residents to contribute to the selection process for the city's next police chief, a position critical to public safety and community trust.

“The city of Middleton is committed to a transparent and inclusive hiring process,” said Laura Albert, Police Commission Chair. “We encourage all residents to attend the Town Hall and share their thoughts as we select the next leader for our police department.”

Following the Town Hall, the Police Commission will consider public input and insights from the interview and evaluation process before making a final decision.

To submit questions to be considered for the Town Hall, please visit the City of Middleton website and click on the Police Chief Candidates Town Hall icon.