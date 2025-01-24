Middleton Chief of Police Swearing-In Ceremony

media release: You are invited to join us for the swearing-in ceremony of Steven P. Thompson as the new Chief of Police for the City of Middleton. This special event will be an opportunity to officially welcome Chief Thompson to our community and celebrate this important milestone for the Middleton Police Department. The ceremony will include remarks from city leadership and Chief Thompson, followed by a chance to personally meet and connect with him.

We look forward to having you there as we begin this exciting new chapter in our city’s commitment to public safety and community partnership!