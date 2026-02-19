Middleton Community Campus Info Session

media release: Middleton’s City Hall, Library, and Senior Center are aging, inefficient, and no longer meet the needs of our growing community. The city is exploring solutions — and we want to tell you more.

Upcoming Info Sessions

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 — 5:30–6:30 p.m. Middleton Public Library

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 — 10:00–11:00 a.m. Middleton Senior Center

Learn more at one of our upcoming Community Campus info sessions:

https://cityofmiddleton.us/467/Community-Campus-Plan