Middleton Community Campus Planning

press release: Community members are invited to attend a public presentation on Tuesday, September 17, from noon to 1:00 PM in the City Hall Council Chambers (7426 Hubbard Avenue) where planning and design consultants from SEH and EUA will be sharing their draft space needs findings for Middleton' s future downtown community campus. This presentation concludes the first phase of the 2 phase downtown community campus planning study.

A second, brief public presentation and project update will be shared with the Middleton Common Council at their regularly scheduled meeting the evening which will begin at 7:00 PM.

For more information about the Community Campus Planning process, please visit: http://www.ci.middleton.wi.us/ ccc