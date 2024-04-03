Middleton Community Orchestra
Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Eleanor Bartsch, violin; James Waldo, cello
Oriol Sans, guest conductor
Brahms: Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor, Op. 102 (1887), featuring Eleanor Bartsch and James Waldo
General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.
Timing:
Box Office opens at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm
All concerts begin at 7:30pm