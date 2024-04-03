Middleton Community Orchestra

media release: Eleanor Bartsch, violin; James Waldo, cello

Oriol Sans, guest conductor

Brahms: Double Concerto for Violin and Cello in A Minor, Op. 102 (1887), featuring Eleanor Bartsch and James Waldo

General Admission - $20. All students admitted free of charge. Tickets are available at the door and at Willy St. Co-op West starting two weeks before each concert.

Timing:

Box Office opens at 6:30pm

Doors open at 7:00pm

All concerts begin at 7:30pm