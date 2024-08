Middleton Community Orchestra

media release:

Isabel Celata, soprano

Madison Barrett, mezzo-soprano

Thomas Kasdorf, piano

Christopher Ramaekers, conductor

Beethoven: Overture “Leonore” No. 3 in C Major, Op. 72b (1805)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19 (1787-1789), featuring Thomas Kasdorf

Yeston: December Songs (1991), featuring Isabel Celata and Madison Barrett